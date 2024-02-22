PlayStation Testing PC Support for PS VR2

PlayStation VR2 owners who aren't getting as much use out of their virtual reality headsets as they might like may eventually be able to use them with PC games, too. That's because PlayStation announced this week that it's currently testing out PS VR2 compatibility with PC games and that it hopes to implement support for PC games at some point this year for PS VR2 owners, though though it wasn't said definitively if it would happen this year or to what degree the PlayStation virtual reality headsets would work with games through Steam and other platforms.

The note about testing PC support for PS VR2 headsets was included in a PlayStation Blog post shared this week that was geared towards the virtual reality device and some more games that are coming to its library soon. PC support for the PlayStation family of headsets is something that people have requested back when the first PlayStation VR headsets released, and people have even developed their own workarounds to make this compatibility possible albeit with some caveats, so hopefully for PS VR2 owners, PlayStation will indeed implement this support as it plans to this year.

"Also, we're pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5," PlayStation said. "We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

News of these plans comes on the day of the one-year anniversary of the PlayStation VR2 headset which released first on February 22, 2023. It launched for $549.99 and has held that price to this date despite predictions from analysts that PlayStation would look at price cuts for the PS VR2 in order for it to be successful. Further reports suggested that pre-orders of the device had disappointed Sony, though the company indicated otherwise in response to those reports.

When talking about adding PC support for the PS VR2, it's likely that that'll mean being able to use the PlayStation headset with SteamVR at the very least. One of the advantages of the PS VR2 is that it's got just one cord that plugs into the PlayStation 5 console meaning that the same should be true for PC use unless some sort of adapter is required. SteamVR's library of VR games is much more expansive than that of the PlayStation 5's, and Steam VR already supports VR devices other than the Valve Index, so having PC support would open quite a few doors for PS VR2 owners.