Long-Awaited PlayStation Exclusive Finally Cancelled

A long-awaited PlayStation exclusive has seemingly been cancelled. The game in question was first teased all the way back in 2007, before it was officially announced on PlayStation’s E3 stage in 2009 as “Agent,” by Rockstar Games. Four years then passed without a peep about the game until in 2013 a trademark was renewed. In 2014, 2015, and 2016, there was more silence. It wasn’t until 2017 when the aforementioned trademark was renewed again that we heard about from the game. A year later, this trademark was abandoned due to insufficient usage and the game was seemingly canned. However, at the time, there was no word of an official cancellation, and there’s still no word of this. However, 12 years after its announcement, Rockstar Games has finally taken Agent from the “Games” section of their website, eliminating any lingering doubt the project was alive.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of the game being officially canned, and at this point, we may never get this official confirmation. That said, this is as close as we are going to get, at least anytime soon thanks to strict NDAs and embargos.

We don’t know much about Agent other than it was set in the 1970s during the Cold War and that it was poised to “take players into the world of counter-intelligence, espionage and political assassinations.” As you will know, we never saw anything of the game other than a logo.

As you would expect, many have assumed the game has been canned for a while. The bigger question is why has it been cancelled and will the pair make right on the cancellation by announcing another exclusive? Given that Rockstar Games now only makes GTA and Red Dead Redemption games, this probably won’t happen, but anything is possible in this business.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things gaming — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation on Twitter, Reddit, TikTok, and elsewhere — click here. In the most recent and related news, Rockstar Games is currently being slammed over Red Dead Online's latest update.