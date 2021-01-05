Sony Ending Production of Most PS4 Models in Japan

✖

Sony Japan is ending its production of all of the PlayStation 4 models except for one version of the PlayStation 4 Slim according to new reports. The only model of the PlayStation 4 that’ll continue being produced is the Jet Black PlayStation 4 Slim that comes with 500GB of storage space. Sony reportedly plans to focus more heavily on PlayStation 5 production by ending the production of the rest of the PlayStation 4s to better meet the demand for the elusive next-gen console. News of the production ending first began spreading on social media this week before the plans were confirmed.

The latest on Sony Japan’s plans for the PlayStation consoles comes from Game Watch (via Gematsu) which addressed exactly which PlayStation 4 consoles will no longer be produced in Japan. The version of the PlayStation 4 Slim referenced above will be the only one that persists while others will no longer be produced, though buyers will of course still be able to find them for purchase in stores, online, or through resellers even after production ends. Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro is included in the consoles that’ll no longer be produced.

Sony’s plans to shift production efforts away from these consoles and more on the PlayStation 5 should hopefully address the pressing problem of the console’s shortage in Japan as well as other countries. As those who’ve tried to purchase a PlayStation 5 during the holiday season or afterwards will know, finding a PlayStation 5 in stock and seeing it stay in stock for any reasonable amount of time has been quite the undertaking. Sellers like Sony itself through its PlayStation Direct service have attempted to alleviate some of the frustrations surrounding the hunt for a PlayStation 5 by adjusting the purchasing process, but that only does so much if there simply aren’t any PlayStation 5s in stock to sell.

One thing to keep in mind is that for the time being, the end of the PlayStation 4 production reported this week only applies to Japan at this time. The same decisions could be announced regarding production of the PlayStation 4s in other countries soon, but no such announcements have been made at this time.

If you’re one of the many who are still trying to get a PlayStation 5, consider keeping your eyes on one retailer in the coming weeks to see if you can grab one while they’re still available.