PlayStation Reportedly Losing One of Its Biggest Exclusive Games This Year

PlayStation is -- reportedly -- losing one of its biggest exclusive games this year. Last year was a big year for PS4 exclusives. For example, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and Persona 5 Royal all released just last year. Final Fantasy VII Remake also released last year as a PS4 exclusive, and in 2021 it's apparently coming to PS5 and it will apparently also no longer be exclusive to PlayStation because it's reportedly also coming to PC this year as well.

The report comes the way of a Reset Era user and insider KatharsisT, who doesn't reveal much, but claims that Square Enix will announce the game is coming to PS5 sometime this year. And this makes sense. Of course, it is. However, the rumor doesn't stop there. It goes on to note the PS5 version will be announced alongside a PC version. Now, this may come as a surprise to some, but rumors and leaks in the past have not only suggested the critically-acclaimed RPG was coming to PC, but Xbox consoles as well. That said, right now, the aforementioned insider doesn't mention Xbox.

Unfortunately, this is where the details end, and it's important to remember that everything divulged here is of the unofficial variety, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question is trusted by many, there have been instances where they've been wrong, which, to an extent, is part of being a leaker and insider.

As you may remember, last year PC code was found in the files of the game's demo, while one of the game's trailer included footage of PC gameplay. There could be nothing to this, but combined and then combined again with this rumor is enough evidence to suggest something is up. After all, where there's smoke there's usually fire.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not commented on this new Final Fantasy VII Remake rumor, and it's unlikely it will, but if it does, we will be sure to update the post accordingly.