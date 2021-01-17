PlayStation Plus Deal Gives You Two Popular PS4 Games for Just $2

✖

A new PlayStation Plus deal over on the PlayStation Store gives you two great PS4 games for just $2. Hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are currently on sale over on the PlayStation Store. Many of these deals are nothing to write home to Kanghaskhan about, but there are some absolute steals if you have the patience to sift through the filler. One of these deals is for Amnesia: Collection, which is currently on sale for $3. However, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can nab the collection for even cheaper.

Until January 20, Amnesia: The Collection is $2 for PS Plus subscribers, which means PS4 and PS5 players can nab two popular horror games for $1 a piece. The collection normally costs $30, so this represents $28 in savings.

For those that don't know: the collection is comprised of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs. The former debuted back in 2010 to a solid 85 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the follow-up and latter debuted three years later to a less impressive 72 on Metacritic. That said, both games are quite popular, partially thanks to the various Let's Plays of them at the time that went viral.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out the collection's official launch trailer:

Amnesia: The Dark Descent: "Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring its eerie pathways, you must piece together Daniel's troubled memories and uncover the horror that lies deep below."

Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs: "In Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus wakes in his bed wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. All he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it's up to him to save them. Amnesia: Justine puts you through a series of trials constructed by a demented mind. Will you risk your own life to save others?"

