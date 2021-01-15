PlayStation Surprises PS4 and PS5 Players With New Freebie

✖

PlayStation is giving PS4 and PS5 users a Resident Evil Village freebie. Today, Capcom announced a new Resident Evil event for next week which will include an update -- and likely a release date -- for Resident Evil Village. In addition to this, Capcom shocked, surprised, and excited Resident Evil fans with a reveal involving a very tall lady vampire. And now Capcom has teamed up with PlayStation to give PS4 and PS5 users a special Resident Evil Village avatar for free. Unfortunately, it looks like the freebie is limited to the US PSN, which means if you're in Europe, Asia, or anywhere else, there's no way to download the freebie unless you make a US PSN account, which can be done, relatively easily, and for free.

Right now, it's unclear if this is a permanent freebie or a limited-time deal, but you will need the code in the tweet below to redeem it. At the moment of writing this, the code is still working, but by the time you're reading this, this may no longer be the case.

Below, you can find the code and check out the avatar:

Free Resident Evil Village avatar on US PSN by redeeming code LEJH-M8N9-E5XF pic.twitter.com/KUQxjkfM2I — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 14, 2021

Freebies like this used to be quite common on PS4, but so far, this hasn't carried over to the PS5. Whether this will change or not, who knows, but right now this is the only way to get this specific avatar.

As for Resident Evil Village, there's still no word of a release date, but again this will likely change next week. According to rumors, it will release in the first half of this year, which is to say soon, but right now these are just rumors.

