8 PlayStation Concepts Show Off Creative PS5 Designs

Microsoft has shown off what its next-gen Xbox Series X will look like, but we still haven’t seen the design of Sony’s PlayStation 5. We’ve seen what the PlayStation 5 controller called the DualSense will look like, but that’s the only piece of hardware and can only give people a general idea of what direction the actual console might move towards. Fortunately for those waiting on the PlayStation 5’s full reveal, people have been sharing some interesting concepts for the PlayStation 5 design that range from the outlandish to the practical. The actual PlayStation 5 design will inevitably be something different than all the concepts created, but perhaps one of the ideas will come close.
PlayStation 5 dev kit leaks from months ago showed what the early version of the console looked like as it was sent out to developers, but those kits always look different than the final product. Some of those dev kit images have still influenced the concepts from different creators though. The DualSense controller has similarly influenced them by giving concept artists a style to go off of. The controller adopted a sleek, two-toned appearance that many have run with to show what the PlayStation 5 could end up looking like.
Videos by ComicBook.com
We at least know of several games that are coming to the PlayStation 5, but it may still be a while before we find out what the console looks liked. Until then, check out eight different concepts below from people who had their own ideas of how the console might be designed.
Tame and Practical
Concept PlayStation 5 PS5 #PlayStation #PlayStation4 #PlayStation #PS5 #PSNow #Sony #DualSense @PlayStation @PlayStationEU @PlayStationRU @PlayStation_jp @PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/H5FsGTuPGI— Dima Tischenko (@Dimatis1987) April 12, 2020
Sleek and Futuristic
Playstation 5 concept is done!!!!https://t.co/nX2yEF02og— Jermaine | Concept Creator (@CConceptCreator) April 14, 2020
RT Appreciated! #Playstation #Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/tmSPX97GUn
Similar to Xbox Series X
So I made another thing….— Paul Robinson (Commissions Closed) (@robo3687) April 8, 2020
This is also not the #PlayStation5
It is the #DualSense though.#PS5 #sony #ps5controller #PS5concept pic.twitter.com/obEuz10C08
Inspired By Dev Kit
PS5 Console Concept with Game Case – Inspired by the dev kit with maximum air flow for cooling from r/PS5
Wild Design
View this post on Instagram
Matching the DualSense
Concept design of the upcoming PlayStation 5— Brian C. Worton (@BrianCWorton) April 10, 2020
Design is based on the controller that was announced earlier in the week as well as the dev kit that made the rounds earlier in the year pic.twitter.com/tHdF2KMPed
Low and Wide
Because I can’t help myself, I made another #PS5.— Paul Robinson (Commissions Closed) (@robo3687) April 11, 2020
Based on the #DualSense and the dev kit.
This is the last one.
I promise.
I have other stuff to do.
.
.
.
Dear @PlayStation, please unveil it soon so I can stop.
Size (in cm): 30 wide, 23 deep, and 6.5 high pic.twitter.com/zdXW7ffBmE