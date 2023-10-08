New PS5 Sleeper Hit Has a 92 on Metacritic

A new sleeper hit on PlayStation 5 consoles has surprised fans with its incredibly high review scores. At this point in 2023, Baldur's Gate 3 happens to be the top-reviewed game on PS5 when looking at Metacritic as it boasts a staggering 96/100 aggregate score. It's followed by two Capcom titles in Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6, both of which have a 93/100 and 92/100 respectively. Now, a new game that many PlayStation fans likely haven't taken notice of has cracked the top five and is forcing people to take notice.

That game in question happens to be Cocoon, which is a new puzzle-adventure game developed by Geometric Interactive and published by Annapurna. Cocoon rolled out on PS5 at the end of September and was quickly met with high praise across all platforms. The PS5 version of Cocoon, in particular, ended up reviewing incredibly well and currently has a 92/100 score on Metacritic. This score is only based on seven reviews in total, but still, Cocoon isn't reviewing much worse on other platforms.

Even though Cocoon might only just now be getting on some people's radar, it's not much of a shock that the game has been a critical hit. That's because the lead gameplay designer of Playdead's Limbo and Inside, Jeppe Carlsen, is the one who primarily created Cocoon. Given how acclaimed both Limbo and Inside were (both are two of the highest-reviewed games in history) it's not a huge surprise to see that Carlsen has again struck gold. Whether or not Cocoon ends up having the same staying power as Limbo and Inside remains to be seen, but it's definitely a game that PlayStation owners will want to give a look.

You can learn more about Cocoon and what it has in store via the title's official description attached below.

"From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside — Cocoon takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery."

Features