Deleted PlayStation Ad Shows PS5 Upside Down and People Can't Look Past It
Sony shared a wholesome PlayStation ad this week meant to emphasize the memories created through games, but instead of relating to that message, people have gotten hung up on one humorous detail: The PlayStation 5 console in the ad is upside down. The setup error shows the console laying in a shelf horizontally with the disc tray in the top-right position, an orientation that any PlayStation 5 owner who positions their console horizontally will tell you is the incorrect setup.
The 30-second ad below starts with a father plagiarizing the story of God of War in a bedtime story before leaving his sleeping child to play the game itself. He plops down on the couch and fires up his PlayStation 5 which, upon seeing it in the entertainment center, is clearly upside down.
..a new Sony ad shows the PlayStation 5 console upside downhttps://t.co/0AqeeMMjQL pic.twitter.com/OqmNXeKsMr— Nibel (@Nibellion) July 8, 2021
If you’re thinking to yourself “but my console is set up like this,” then you have your console sitting incorrectly. The PlayStation 5 teardown video from Sony released back in October 2020 showed everything you need to know about how to position the console whether vertically or horizontally, and never once was it shown in the position the ad above depicts.
The ad did not last long online. It’s since been deleted, but the Internet does not forget. People already captured screenshots aplenty of the upside-down console and mocked the error, so if and when this ad comes back and it’s corrected, you can bet that the orientation of the console will be the only thing anyone talks about.
This actually isn’t the first time this has happened either. PlayStation’s Hermen Hulst once tweeted out a video showing off the Bugsnax game, but the console was flipped there, too. The video was reuploaded afterwards with the console cropped out, but again, people were quick to catch the issue.
People had plenty to say about this mess-up as well with just a few of the jokes (and some harsher critiques) made at Sony’s expense seen below.
The Special Edition
prevnext
Maybe it’s @hermenhulst Special edition PS5 pic.twitter.com/uYsVgYRIbd— Space Dovahkiin🇵🇷 (@THEM4ILM4N) July 8, 2021
Put It In Reverse
prevnext
but seriously? the PS5 in reverse...😓 pic.twitter.com/MkXF0NfUpb— "Things Will Be Different" (@BodhiVR) July 8, 2021
That Explains It
prevnext
bet he's in Australia pic.twitter.com/ZCcczoPAIm— Yash (@PixelCheese_) July 8, 2021
In Case You Were Wondering
prevnext
This is how it should be. pic.twitter.com/I5s71XakdG— Leonardo Mazzarella (@leonardomf93) July 8, 2021
A Bit More Critical
prevnext
Upside-down PS5, basically sums up Sony's current handling of their PlayStation brand from hardware distributions to game releases and legacy software. Embarrassing.— Bradley Nelson (@nabor605) July 8, 2021
Those Poor Discs
prevnext
Why is the PS5 upside down? Isn't that bad for discs lol pic.twitter.com/dLAMi6mWuw— 🅁ob 🄿layin' 🄶ames (@RobPlayinGames) July 8, 2021
Expectations for the Next Ad
prevnext
Next ad: ps5 vertically upside down— Bob4Playz (@bob4playz) July 8, 2021
High Hopes
prev
Hahaha..you know what else was upside down??? The advert for Gravity Rush 2.. This totally means we're getting Gravity Rush 3 right?!?! 😟 pic.twitter.com/nKLB3pVOXG— 𝑐𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑒 𝑝𝑖𝑒 ♡҉ (@irenicutopia) July 8, 2021