Deleted PlayStation Ad Shows PS5 Upside Down and People Can't Look Past It

Sony shared a wholesome PlayStation ad this week meant to emphasize the memories created through games, but instead of relating to that message, people have gotten hung up on one humorous detail: The PlayStation 5 console in the ad is upside down. The setup error shows the console laying in a shelf horizontally with the disc tray in the top-right position, an orientation that any PlayStation 5 owner who positions their console horizontally will tell you is the incorrect setup.

The 30-second ad below starts with a father plagiarizing the story of God of War in a bedtime story before leaving his sleeping child to play the game itself. He plops down on the couch and fires up his PlayStation 5 which, upon seeing it in the entertainment center, is clearly upside down.

..a new Sony ad shows the PlayStation 5 console upside downhttps://t.co/0AqeeMMjQL pic.twitter.com/OqmNXeKsMr — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 8, 2021

If you’re thinking to yourself “but my console is set up like this,” then you have your console sitting incorrectly. The PlayStation 5 teardown video from Sony released back in October 2020 showed everything you need to know about how to position the console whether vertically or horizontally, and never once was it shown in the position the ad above depicts.

The ad did not last long online. It’s since been deleted, but the Internet does not forget. People already captured screenshots aplenty of the upside-down console and mocked the error, so if and when this ad comes back and it’s corrected, you can bet that the orientation of the console will be the only thing anyone talks about.

This actually isn’t the first time this has happened either. PlayStation’s Hermen Hulst once tweeted out a video showing off the Bugsnax game, but the console was flipped there, too. The video was reuploaded afterwards with the console cropped out, but again, people were quick to catch the issue.

People had plenty to say about this mess-up as well with just a few of the jokes (and some harsher critiques) made at Sony’s expense seen below.