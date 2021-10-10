PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan Makes Big Claim About Upcoming PS5 Games Lineup

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has recently made a very bold claim about the future of the PlayStation 5. Specifically, Ryan has gone on record saying that he believes the upcoming titles coming to the platform are stronger than any other lineup in PlayStation history. And while only time will tell if this proves to be true, the statement does show how much confidence that PlayStation has with many of its forthcoming first-party titles.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz in a recent interview, Ryan was asked about what he thinks it is that makes the PS5 “cool” at this point in time. In a general sense, Ryan said that it’s all about the games that the console offers. “It is, first of all, the games. You have to come back to that. I said this at the time, and I stand by it, the launch line-up of games was the best we’d ever had, and I’d submit probably the best any console platform has ever had at launch,” Ryan expressed. “I think the work that we’ve done since then with Returnal and Ratchet & Clank, and also MLB The Show in the States, which is a fine game.”

Although Ryan said that he thinks the launch lineup that the PS5 has featured has been particularly strong, he’s also said that the future titles coming to the platform are going to be even better. “And the pipeline of games that we have coming is just fantastic. It’s by far the strongest that we’ve ever had for any of our consoles, and I can’t wait to see these games starting drop one after another,” he said. “Horizon, God of War, Gran Turismo 7… I think that is ultimately what defines us.”

At this point in time, it’s hard to know whether or not Ryan’s claim will end up being truthful. Fortunately, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to find out as many of the biggest games on PS5 (God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, etc.) are all going to release in 2022.

How do you feel about the upcoming slate of games coming to PlayStation 5? Do you think it’s one of the best in the history of the company? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.