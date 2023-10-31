PS5 Slim Bundle Includes 2023's Biggest Game for Free

A new PS5 Slim bundle that Sony should be releasing this coming month will include 2023's biggest game for no extra cost whatsoever. Even though it has been available for nearly three years, the PS5 is surely going to be one of the hottest items this coming holiday season. Fortunately, for those who are in the market for the newest PlayStation console, Sony is going to be giving customers more bang for their buck this year than ever before.

Spotted by CharlieIntel, a new promotion for Sony's slim model of the PlayStation 5 will contain Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and will retail for $499.99, which is typically just the price of the console alone. This package is set to launch this coming week on November 10 and is the same day that Modern Warfare III will be releasing worldwide. Like other PS5 bundles that have been seen in the past, Modern Warfare III will only be included as a digital voucher rather than a physical version of the game.

The reason this is such a big deal is because, normally, PS5 consoles that come with an additional game aren't the same price as the hardware alone. Instead, past bundles that have included games like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have retailed for $559.99. While this still saved buyers a small amount of money given that all of these games cost $70 on their own, the savings only totaled to be roughly $10. Even though Sony hasn't dropped the price of the PS5 since it first launched back in 2020, it's seemingly beginning to lower the cost of bundles like this moving forward.

What makes this deal even more alluring for many is the fact that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will likely end up being the biggest game that releases in the entirety of 2023. On an annual basis, the latest Call of Duty entry tends to top the sales charts when each calendar year comes to a close. As such, for Sony to be packaging such a major release for "free" with the PS5 Slim is something that will surely convince many to finally snatch up the latest PlayStation console.

