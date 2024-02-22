PlayStation Pulse Elite Review: An Accessible Plug-and-Play Headset

The PlayStation Pulse Elite headset from Sony is very much a headset built for gaming both in terms of sound and its gamer-typical design. That perhaps goes without saying given that it's meant for the PlayStation 5 and other gaming platforms, but its focus is made evident by its impressive ability to discern critical in-game sounds from busier noises when you need to hear them most. Its price makes it an impressive option, too, despite it being more expensive than the PlayStation Pulse headset that came before it, but its design and comfort hold it back from being an easy recommendation.

While it may seem backwards for a review of a headset, I've got less to say about the actual audio quality of the PlayStation Pulse Elite compared to other aspects of the device simply because it works, and it works well. From footsteps in multiplayer games to ambient noises in forests, games are filled to the brim with all sorts of different sounds that you may or may not actually hear depending on how you're listening to them. The Pulse Elite removes all concerns about not catching those kinds of details in-game – if you've got the Pulse Elite on, you're going to hear what you need to hear with each sound crisp enough to differentiate.

This strength in sound can be fine-tuned with equalizer options available on the PS5 when using it there so that you can get it exactly where you need it to be based on the game you're playing, but the out-of-the-box settings are superb. Much of the Pulse Elite's strength in its strong discernment of sound can be attributed to the planar magnetic drivers it employs. Planar magnetic drivers may not mean much to a PS5 user who's just looking for a new upgrade, but if there's one thing to take away from that feature, it's that these employ a level of sound quality that would normally cost more than the $149.99 asking price for the Pulse Elite, so in that sense, it's quite the entry point to that kind of feature that'd normally be in headsets costing upwards of $200.

And that's part of the appeal of the Pulse Elite – that price, the default settings, and the natural compatibility with the PS5 via the USB dongle that makes connecting the device a breeze. It's pretty annoying, however, that the dongle takes up the only USB-A port on the front of the PS5. You've got a USB-C port to make use of, and more USB-A ports on the back of the console, but for many setups, those on the back are far less accessible. It's an inconvenience rather than a dealbreaker, but an inconvenience regardless.

One aspect of the device that'll be totally up to user preference is just how comfortable they are. It's not a noise-canceling headset, but you'll certainly feel like it is with the way the earpieces cup around your ears. It was a jarring feeling at first that bordered on claustrophobic because of the soft material the earpieces are made out of, but you quickly get used to that part. One oversight, however, was the headset's limited range of adjustments to fit your head, but that won't be an issue for many.

Aside from those more defining factors of the Pulse Elite, there are a few minor grievances to point out that have shown up over time. "Cheap" is a harsh word to use for something that costs $149.99, but the materials the Pulse Elite is made out of certainly don't have a premium feel to them. This was evident from the start when unboxing the device and finding that the instructions were on a wall of the cardboard container rather than an actual insert or something that you'd expect to get from paying that much for a device.

The actual frame of the headset didn't make much of an impact either. As mentioned previously, this is very much a gamer headset with a design that's curvy and minimal all capped off by a retractable mic. If you've got a gamer setup through and through with a racing-style chair, LEDs, and the like, this headset will fit the bill, but if you're going for a more minimal setup that's not so loud, this headset probably isn't the best choice.

Though a retractable mic is convenient, it also unfortunately makes the headset feel overall just a bit too flimsy for my liking. The Pulse Elite feels a bit too shaky and makes it seem as though you have to be extra careful with the mic and the frame overall so as not to damage it, and the mic doesn't sound as clear as non-PlayStation alternatives either. When using it on Discord with some friends, the immediate response before announcing that it was a new mic were questions about why it sounded so different.

This Pulse Elite headset is for the PS5 primarily (or the PlayStation Portal if you've got one of those), so if that's how you plan to use it, the Pulse Elite is a strong contender. However, it's advertised as being compatible with PCs and mobile devices, too. PlayStation users will get pretty much all they need out of it if you don't want to look further than PlayStation's family of devices, but if you're playing across multiple platforms, the Pulse Elite doesn't stand out as a one-headset-fits-all solution.

A PlayStation Pulse Elite headset was provided by PlayStation for the purposes of this review.