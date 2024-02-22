Xbox Game Pass Gets a Surprise Release

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed several titles coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks. The only game on the schedule for today is Bluey: The Game, but subscribers were surprised by an extra title that was not previously announced! Subscribers hoping for something a little darker can now check out Dead Island 2, which was shadow dropped alongside Bluey. It's hard to say exactly why Microsoft kept this one quiet, but it should come as a nice surprise for those that have been holding out on playing the game.

The announcement from the Dead Island Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Subscribers get access to the full base game, as well as co-op modes. Those interested in playing the Haus expansion will have to purchase it separately. At this time, Dead Island 2 is available only through Game Pass Ultimate for consoles and streaming, and not on PC. That's already led to a bit of disappointment from PC subscribers, but no reason has been given for the decision. It's possible that could change in the coming weeks, but for now, Dead Island 2 can only be enjoyed on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Xbox Game Pass in February

With February quickly winding down, there aren't a whole lot of announced games left to release this month. Subscribers can expect to see the following:

Madden NFL 24- February 27th

Maneater- February 27th

Indivisible- February 28th

Space Engineers- February 29th

Maneater, Indivisible, and Space Engineers will be available on PC, Console, and Cloud streaming. However, Madden 24 will be a Cloud exclusive through EA Play. We don't know much about next month, though Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will be released March 5th, also on PC, Console, and Cloud.

Another Crab's Treasure

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Xbox Game Pass subscribers got a bit of news about a game coming to the service in the near future. Another Crab's Treasure had previously been announced as a day one release on Game Pass, but we didn't know exactly when the game would be released. During the showcase, it was revealed that Another Crab's Treasure will be available on all of the game's platforms on April 25th.

For those unfamiliar with Another Crab's Treasure, it's a soulslike game developed by Aggro Crab. Set under the sea, the game casts players in the role of a hermit crab named Kril, who will be able to take trash found on the ocean floor and use it to craft shells and weapons. Kril is on a quest to get back his "prized shell," and to do that, he'll have to explore massive environments underwater.

