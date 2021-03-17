PlayStation Making 10 New PS4 and PS5 Games Free
PlayStation is giving away not one, not two, but 10 PS4 and PS5 games away for free, no PlayStation Plus required. Today, Sony provided an update on its ongoing "Play at Home" initiative, which is currently giving all PS4 and PS5 players Ratchet & Clank for free, no strings attached, to encourage and help PlayStation players to stay home during the pandemic. Until March 31, all players on both consoles can claim the latest Ratchet & Clank game for free. Meanwhile, starting on March 25, all players can download an additional nine games for free. And then starting next month, players can also download Horizon Complete Edition for free. And again, there are no strings attached or PlayStation Plus subscriptions required.
As you can see, the 10 games below include not just exclusives published by Sony, but some of the best and most popular independent games of the last few years. Unfortunately, for those on PS5, none of these games include a proper PS5 experience, but all are playable on the console via backward compatibility.
Below, you can check out a trailer for each of the games, read more about each game, find each game's Metacritic score, and see when each will be made free.
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Developed by Guerilla Games and published by Sony, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is a bundle that includes 2017's smash hit and action-RPG, Horizon Zero Dawn, and its expansion, The Frozen Wild.
Date: Free Starting on April 19
Metacritic Score: 89prevnext
Subnautica
Subnautica is an open-world survival-adventure game from developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment that released back in 2018 after a very successful stint in early access. And like its early access release, its proper release was also a big success.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 87prevnext
The Witness
The Witness is a puzzle game from 2016 by legendary developer Jonathan Blow. Like the two games before it, it was also a substantial commercial and critical success.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 87prevnext
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Released in 2018 by Asobi Team and Sony, Astro Bot Rescue Mission is widely considered one of the best games on PlayStation VR and one of the best 3D platformers on the PS4.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 90prevnext
Rez Infinite
Like every game on here so far, Rez Infinite was critically-acclaimed when it released back in 2016 via both the normal PS4 and the PlayStation VR. Developed by Enhance Games, it's widely considered one of the best games on PlayStation VR.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 89prevnext
Abzu
Abzu debuted back in 2016 via developer Giant Squid and publisher 505 Games as an underwater adventure game and the former's debut release.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 78prevnext
Enter the Gunegon
Enter the Gungeon is a bullet-hell roguelike from developer Dodge Roll and publisher Devolver Digital that hit back in 2016. While not as critically-acclaimed as some of the other indie games on here, Enter the Gungeon was a substantial commercial success.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 82prevnext
Moss
Like Rez Infinite and Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss is widely considered one of the best games on PlayStation VR. A puzzle-adventure game, it released back in 2018 via Polyarc, which debuted with the release.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 85prevnext
Paper Beasts
Paper Beast is a puzzle-adventure game from Pixel Reef that just released last year, 2020, and served as a debut for the team.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 79prevnext
Thumper
Thumper is another critically-acclaimed PlayStation VR game and one of the best rhythm games of the past few years. Developed by Drool, it debuted back in 2016.
Date: Free Starting on March 25
Metacritic Score: 86prev