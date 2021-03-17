PlayStation Making 10 New PS4 and PS5 Games Free

PlayStation is giving away not one, not two, but 10 PS4 and PS5 games away for free, no PlayStation Plus required. Today, Sony provided an update on its ongoing "Play at Home" initiative, which is currently giving all PS4 and PS5 players Ratchet & Clank for free, no strings attached, to encourage and help PlayStation players to stay home during the pandemic. Until March 31, all players on both consoles can claim the latest Ratchet & Clank game for free. Meanwhile, starting on March 25, all players can download an additional nine games for free. And then starting next month, players can also download Horizon Complete Edition for free. And again, there are no strings attached or PlayStation Plus subscriptions required.

As you can see, the 10 games below include not just exclusives published by Sony, but some of the best and most popular independent games of the last few years. Unfortunately, for those on PS5, none of these games include a proper PS5 experience, but all are playable on the console via backward compatibility.

Below, you can check out a trailer for each of the games, read more about each game, find each game's Metacritic score, and see when each will be made free.