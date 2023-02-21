PlayStation Announces First State of Play for 2023

Sony has announced that its first PlayStation State of Play showcase for 2023 will be taking place later this week. Since the new year first began, rumors and reports have been circling about when Sony would look to unveil more of what it has in store for PlayStation fans throughout 2023. And while it seemed likely that February wouldn't come to a close before we got some substantial info of some sort, we now know which date to circle on the calendar.

Sony revealed today that its first State of Play live stream for the year will be happening later this week on Thursday, February 23rd. The event is set to go live at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT and will be available to watch across Twitch and YouTube. When it comes to what this showcase will center around, Sony has said that it will be showing off games from various third-party developers to go along with a new slate of titles coming to PlayStation VR2. Most prominently, though, Rocksteady's upcoming release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will also be getting a lengthy gameplay presentation.

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:

☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals

"State of Play returns with its first show of 2023! Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year," said Sony's official description of the event via the PlayStation Blog. "Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios."

