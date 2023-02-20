Ozzy Osbourne Promotes PlayStation VR2 in Hilarious New Commercial

Sony has teamed up with rock icon Ozzy Osbourne to promote its upcoming PlayStation VR2 hardware in a new commercial. After years of anticipation, Sony is set to finally release its new PlayStation VR headset in just a couple of short days. And while it remains to be seen what PlayStation 5 owners think of the device, Ozzy Osbourne seems to be thrilled with what Sony has done with its new virtual reality unit.

In the final lead-up to the release of PS VR2, Sony today released a new ad on YouTube that features Ozzy going hands-on with the latest PS5 accessory. Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, also makes a cameo in the video and encourages her husband to pull himself away from PS VR2 to help her pack. Like any good gamer, though, Ozzy decides to keep playing PlayStation VR2 despite his wife's wishes, which results in him screaming, laughing, and cursing aloud while doing so.

You can check out the full video for yourself here:

Did this spot with the @PlayStation team. We had a lot of fun. Their new VR2 really is amazing pic.twitter.com/wr79vIy15C — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 20, 2023

The main game that Ozzy is seen playing in this new commercial is that of Horizon Call of the Mountain. This new spin-off in PlayStation's Horizon franchise is likely the most notable game that will be launching alongside PS VR2. Outside of Call of the Mountain, some of the other most notable titles that will be available on day one include Resident Evil Village, Gran Turismo 7, Moss Book II, and No Man's Sky. In total, PS VR2 will feature over 30 games that can be played in the platform's "launch window", which will extend through the end of March.

As mentioned, PlayStation VR2 is set to launch merely two days from now on Wednesday, February 22nd. The latest version of Sony's virtual reality tech will cost a hefty $549.99 and will only be compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles.

Are you looking to pick up PlayStation VR2 for yourself later this week? And what do you think about Ozzy making an appearance in this new commercial for PS VR2? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.