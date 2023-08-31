New PlayStation State of Play for 2023 Reportedly Happening Soon

A new PlayStation State of Play presentation is reportedly set to be held soon. Earlier this summer, Sony held a larger PlayStation Showcase event which gave eager fans new looks at Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and Assassin's Creed Mirage alongside announcements for PlayStation Portal, Marathon, and Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake. Now, it sounds like PlayStation's first notable event since this Showcase could be taking place in the near future, although details are still sparse.

According to reputable reporter Jeff Grubb, the next State of Play broadcast for 2023 is "coming" at some point soon. Grubb noted that Sony's recent changes to the pricing for PlayStation Plus could be setting the stage for the company to talk more about what it has in the pipeline soon enough. No specific windows or dates were provided by Grubb, nor did he happen to mention which games might show up at the potential event. Still, Grubb's track record would imply that he likely has some pretty concrete info when it comes to this next live stream.

When Is PlayStation's Next State of Play for 2023?

Looking at PlayStation's history since it first began holding State of Play events, it seems all but guaranteed that a new presentation will be held at some point during this coming month. Dating back to 2019, a new State of Play event has happened every September for four consecutive years. In fact, in 2020 and 2021, Sony opted to hold larger PlayStation Showcase broadcasts during these windows to further spotlight its upcoming exclusives. Basically, it has become quite clear that Sony enjoys kicking off the fall with a State of Play, which means there's a very high chance that September 2023 will continue this trend once again.

What Could Appear During PlayStation's New State of Play?

(Photo: PlayStation)

When looking at this fall, PlayStation has a couple of different titles that it will surely look to share new looks at during its next State of Play. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is by far the biggest PS5 game on the horizon, but games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin, and Helldivers 2 are also known to be launching in the coming months. There is also Marvel's Wolverine, which was announced back in 2021 and since hasn't been shown off whatsoever. A new reveal of Wolverine at the next State of Play seems unlikely, but there's a chance that it could be talked about in some capacity.

Per usual, though, perhaps the most exciting thing about a new State of Play potentially being around the corner is that it will bring some surprises with it as well. While Sony usually sets proper expectations for its State of Play events, these showcases have also been known to feature some huge announcements in the past. Hopefully, if the next major PlayStation stream does take place in September, it will deliver some reveals that fans don't yet know they want.