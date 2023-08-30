PlayStation Plus Prices Are Increasing

PlayStation Plus prices are going up across the board, PlayStation announced this week. While these pricing changes for different subscriptions outside of PS Plus sometimes affect certain regions or subscription tiers at a time, the ones planned for PS Plus subscribers are going to affect all regions and tiers all at once. PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium are all going to be $20 more expensive starting on September 6th. Those who are already subscribed to PS Plus will of course get a grace period that'll lock them into what they're already paying until the next renewal date.

The PS Plus price increase was announced in the same post that confirmed the free PS Plus games for September after PlayStation talked about what players can expect from Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler's Edition, and Generation Zero.

New PlayStation Plus Prices

You'll still be able to pay in a monthly, 3-month, or annual period for PS Plus, but as it stands right now, the cheapest option for the popular 12-month Essential subscription is $59.99. Starting on September 6th, that'll change to $79.99. PlayStation Plus Extra will go up to $134.99, and PlayStation Plus Premium will be $159.99.

"For current 12-month subscribers, this price increase will not take effect until your next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6," PlayStation said in regards to when this price change will affect those who already have a PlayStation Plus subscription. "However, any membership changes you make on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time, will update your plan reflecting the new prices."

How to Cancel or Change Your PlayStation Plus Subscription

With these PS Plus price changes in mind, there's a decent chance that some people might be considering changing or canceling their subscription all together. The service still gets monthly free games, additional games in the PS Plus Extra library, and classics for PS Plus Premium, but $20 is also a bigger price hike than we typically see other subscriptions get. It's also worth pointing out that PS Plus subscribers have started seeing more day-one releases such as Sea of Stars which has already been a huge success in terms of copies sold.

Still, if you're considering a change in your future, it's a pretty easy process. If you're wanting to change things from your browser, you need only to go to your Account Management page and sign into your account. From there, select the "Subscriptions" tab from the menu options on the left. You'll be taken to a more familiar page on the PlayStation site where you'll be able to see your active subscriptions including whatever version of PS Plus you have. If you're on a PS4 or PS5, you can access your PS Plus subscription options by going to Settings, Users and Accounts, Account, Payment and Subscriptions, Subscriptions, and then PlayStation Plus.

Once you've found the correct landing page for you, you can hit either the "Cancel Subscription" or "Change Subscription" options accordingly to make whatever changes you need.