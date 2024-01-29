PlayStation's First State of Play of 2024 Announced for This Week

Sony has announced that its first PlayStation State of Play broadcast for 2024 is going to take place later this week. For multiple weeks now, rumors have been circling about a new State of Play event from PlayStation. Specifically, it has been said that PlayStation has been planning new showings for Death Stranding 2 and a PS5/PC port of Until Dawn. And while PlayStation itself has yet to confirm that these announcements are incoming, we do know that some big reveals will be taking place soon enough.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that the next State of Play will transpire on Wednesday, January 31, at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT. In total, this latest PlayStation stream is said to last over 40 minutes and will feature new looks at both Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade. Outside of confirming the appearance of these two games, PlayStation has only gone so far to say that the event will highlight "other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond." Per usual, this State of Play will also be watchable across YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

Although we don't yet know everything that will be shown during this State of Play, one major rumor has hit the internet within the past day which might give us a great idea of what's coming. Specifically, insider Nick Baker recently posted a cryptic message on social media which seemed to tease new reveals would be arriving soon for Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Sonic Generations, Silent Hill 2, Judas, and the Metro series. Baker also indicated that more info on Rise of the Ronin could be coming soon as well. Given that PlayStation itself has now confirmed this to be true, it adds credibility to the rest of this leak.

What are you hoping to see PlayStation show off at this week's State of Play? And do you think there will be any big surprises that show up during the presentation? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.