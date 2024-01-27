PS5 Update Blocks a Controversial Accessory

A new PlayStation 5 update has made it so you can't use a controversial controller accessory known as the Cronus Zen. One of the great things about gaming is that there is no shortage of ways to customize your experience. You can buy controllers or accessories directly from the console manufacturer if you want, it'll likely lead to the most ideal experience, but you can also buy third-party stuff. Often times this can be cheaper or offer something that the platform holders don't have. However, this has also opened the market up to tools that can basically be used to cheat. The biggest example of this is the Cronus Zen, a small device you can purchase for $100 that "digitally" modifies your controller. Essentially it allows you to do things like make your gun fire faster, reduce recoil/eliminate it entirely in games, and even give you enhanced aim assist. It can do a lot more than too and the worst part is, it's much harder to detect with anti-cheat as it's modifying the controller and not the game.

For those that play competitive shooters like Call of Duty, it has been incredibly annoying. With that said, it seems like platform holders are stepping in to try and counter it. The latest PS5 update apparently makes it so users are blocked from using the Cronus Zen. This has prompted Cronus to put a statement on its website warning players of this update and telling them not to update their consoles if they want to keep using it. They noted they're going to try to fix it, but it could take weeks or months before it has any kind of fix.

"We're aware of an issue with Zen and the PS5. As of Jan 24, the console is prompting everyone to update to Version: 24.01-08.60.00, and if you do, Zen will no longer connect to the PS5 without disconnecting. However, this update is NOT mandatory! Simply skip it and everything should still work with the Zen 2.2.2 update as expected. There is currently no timetable on a fix so please don't be offended if you're directed to check this notice when asking for any kind of ETA. It could be 24hrs, 24 days, 24 months, we won't know until we've dug into it. This notice will be updated as soon as we have more information. We appreciate your patience."

As of right now, PlayStation hasn't made any kind of official comment on blocking the Cronus Zen. Perhaps this wasn't even a purposeful part of the update, as it's not listed in the patch notes, but Sony probably doesn't want to tell people it intentionally made something they spent $100 on a paper weight. Either way, PS5 users aren't going to be able to use their Cronus Zen for a while if they want to update their console.