Upcoming PS5 Game Concord to Be Fully Revealed Soon, Per Report

PlayStation's upcoming multiplayer game, Concord, is reportedly going to be shown off in a major way quite soon. This past year, PlayStation and developer Firewalk Studios first announced Concord with a teaser trailer at Sony's PlayStation Showcase event. At the time, all that was said about Concord was that it was a new sci-fi multiplayer game that was in the works for PlayStation 5 and PC. And while fans have had plenty of questions in the months since about how the title will play, it seems like we're finally going to learn more in short order.

Based on a new report from Dealabs, PlayStation is said to be planning a new showing for Concord quite soon. This reveal will not only highlight Concord's gameplay, but it will also show some of the characters that will be playable. Beyond this, it's reported that Firewalk Studios has taken quite a bit of inspiration from Marvel and its Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with the game, which is somewhat apparent based on the art direction and tone of the initial teaser.

Currently, it's not known where exactly this new reveal for Concord might take place, but rumors and reports have been circling in recently and have suggested that a new PlayStation State of Play broadcast will be happening in the coming days. If true, it would make a ton of sense for Concord to be highlighted in a big way during this event. Other titles that are rumored to be shown at this potential State of Play include Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin, Judas, and the remake of Silent Hill 2.

For now, PlayStation has currently committed to a broad 2024 release window for Concord. Unlike other PlayStation exclusives, though, the big difference with Concord is that it's set to come to both PS5 and PC at launch. Typically, Sony ports its own first-party games to PC months or years after initially coming to PlayStation consoles. Given that Concord will be a new live service venture from Sony, though, it seems that the company wants to get it into as many hands as it can right out of the gate.