How to Watch the New PlayStation State of Play

As announced earlier this week after weeks and weeks of rumors and speculation, PlayStation is officially set to hold a new State of Play presentation today! As usual, it will stream live via PlayStation's social channel before being archived in full. Additionally, PlayStation will almost certainly immediately release individual trailers and the likes for whatever ends up being announced.

When Is the PlayStation State of Play and How to Watch

The PlayStation State of Play is officially scheduled to happen later today at 5PM ET/2PM PT and should last for around 30 minutes. Helpfully, it is set to stream on both Twitch and YouTube. It is fairly typical for the Twitch stream for such things to be up to 30 seconds ahead of YouTube and other platforms, so if you are looking to get your information as fast as possible without the surprise being spoiled by, say, social media, you will want to catch the Twitch stream instead of anywhere else. For ease of access, however, we have embedded the YouTube stream for today's State of Play above.

A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games. https://t.co/oCn4suuAuu pic.twitter.com/KCP0WfHGYX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2021

What to Expect From the PlayStation State of Play

It is explicitly known already that PlayStation will dedicated a good chunk of the new State of Play to the upcoming video game Deathloop from developer Arkane. Beyond that, PlayStation has stated that the event will include "updates on some exciting indie and third-party titles." What that looks like remains unclear at the moment. Rampant speculation online points to the possibility that PlayStation will announce that it has acquired Bluepoint Games, though it is entirely possible that is only speculation and not actually in the cards.

In fact, it is perhaps better known exactly what will not be at the event. "This showcase will not include updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West or the next generation of PlayStation VR," the announcement from earlier in the week reads in part.

As noted above, the new PlayStation State of Play is set to take place later today at 5PM ET/2PM PT and should last for around 30 minutes. The PlayStation 5 itself, both the all-digital and disc-based console, is currently available wherever such things are sold if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

What do you think the PlayStation State of Play will include in it beyond the already confirmed odds and ends? Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!