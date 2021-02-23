PlayStation Announces New State of Play Focused on Both PS4 and PS5 Games

✖

Sony has announced a new PlayStation State of Play that will go down next Thursday, which is March 4. Right now, salient details on the show's specifics, including what games will be present, are unknown, but Sony notes the broadcast will run at roughly 30 minutes and include updates and deep dives on 10 games coming to both PS4 and PS5. And of course, there will be some new game announcements as well.

Sony also confirms the broadcast will be limited to software. In other words, don't expect any updates on PlayStation hardware, including the PS5 and the newly-announced PlayStation VR. What we can expect is a mixture of both first-party games and third-party games, as well as a mixture of both indie and AAA games.

"Time for another State of Play! This Thursday, a State of Play broadcast will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase," reads the announcement. "The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take. Can’t wait to hear what you think! And a quick note: there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead."

