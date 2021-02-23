PlayStation Announces New PS5 VR Headset

✖

PlayStation today officially announced that a new VR system is coming for the PlayStation 5. This follows months of speculation based on patents and job listings indicating that the company was working on a next-generation VR headset. While PlayStation is clear that the new VR system will not be launching in 2021, what it has actually said about the upcoming device sounds promising.

"We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input," said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, as part of the announcement. "It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience."

Introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation: https://t.co/gaUarkeJZJ pic.twitter.com/IBToCWnOaV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2021

Additionally, the next-gen VR system will have a new controller that includes "key features" from the DualSense PS5 controller as well as "a focus on great ergonomics." What, exactly, that means remains to be seen, as no photos nor technical specs for the upcoming devices have been shared as of yet. Whatever the PS5 VR headset ends up looking like, it sounds as if SIE will be supporting VR for the long haul.

As noted above, a new PS5 VR system is coming, but not this year. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

