PlayStation Store Deals Bring Markdowns On Sega Classics And More

The PlayStation Store has updated with yet another week of sale items, and while it’s not quite as gangbusters as the Black Friday deals that Sony had last week, there are still quite a few good bargains to be had.

For instance, you can grab the twin-stick shooter Nex Machina for under $10, and if you own a PlayStation 3, you can get your hands on various Sega classics for $2.50 apiece, including Streets of Rage 2 and the classic Toejam & Earl games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look and see what’s available from now through early next Tuesday!

PlayStation 4

Arizona Sunshine – $27.99

Black Mirror – $31.99

Blast ‘Em Bunnies Super Mega Bundle – $9.99

Bounce Rescue! – $2.49

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – $40.49

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – $9.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition – $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $29.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition – 39.99

Nex Machina – $8.99

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $23.99

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder – $10.04

Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle – $13.39

Sky Force Reloaded – $7.99

PlayStation 3

Comix Zone – $2.49

Golden Axe – $2.49

Gunstar Heroes – $2.49

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $19.99

The Revenge of Shinobi – $2.49

SEGA Bass Fishing – $2.49

Streets of Rage 2 – $2.49

Super Hang-On – $2.49

ToeJam & Earl – $2.49

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron – $2.49

Wonder Boy in Monster Land – $2.49

PlayStation Vita

Bodycheck – $3.99

escapeVektor – $3.49

Day D Tower Rush – $2.99

Medieval Defenders – $2.99

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $15.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution 2 Plus – $4.99

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – $13.39

Pirate Queen’s Quest DLC- $4.99

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus – $4.99

Again, nothing truly groundbreaking, but there are a few notable bargains. Another game worth checking out is Shantae: Half Genie Hero for PlayStation Vita, in which you can get the full game and its bonus DLC for just under $20. And the new Morrowind expansion for Elder Scrolls Online is marked down half price too, so you can see what it’s all about.

Happy shopping!