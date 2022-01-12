PlayStation Store Reveals Most Downloaded Games of 2021

With 2021 officially in the rear-view mirror, Sony has shared a pair of lists comprising the games that sold best on the PlayStation Store. One of these lists focuses on the PlayStation 5, while the other centers on PlayStation 4. Of course, there are significantly more PS4 owners than PS5, and no specific sales data was offered. Despite that, there are a number of interesting things that can be gleaned from looking at these lists. While many of the games on each list remained the same, their placement was significantly different. The Top 10 in North America for both consoles can be found below.

PS5:

NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Battlefield 2042

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6

PS4

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 21 Mortal Kombat 11



Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s second place spot on the PS5 top 10 is quite impressive, given the fact that it released in November. As analyst @BenjiSales pointed out earlier this week, PS5 digital sales for Vanguard actually slipped behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the month of December. That says quite a bit about how strong digital sales for the game must have been in its debut month!

While 2022 has just begun, there’s already a significant number of games for PlayStation fans to get excited about this year, including major releases such as Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, both of which are set to release in the first quarter of the year. The two games are slated to release on both PS4 and PS5, so it will be interesting to see where they place on these top 10 lists next year. The head start could propel them to the top of the list, or major Q4 releases could once again dominate. PlayStation fans will just have to wait and see!

