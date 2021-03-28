PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week" Discounts PS5 Launch Game to Lowest Price Yet

✖

One of the most popular games that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 last year is now featured as the PlayStation Store's Deal of the Week. The game specifically is that of Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion, which is the third installment in the open-world franchise that first debuted back in 2014. While seeing the title on sale by itself might be enough to make some potential purchasers pull the trigger, the amount to which the game has been discounted is pretty staggering.

Watch Dogs: Legion is currently on sale for this week only for 67% off of its typical value. To attach a price to that percentage, this means that the game is now available to buy for only $19.99. For a game that hasn't even been out for six months, this is absolutely one of the lowest prices that Legion has ever been marked down to. And while many might think of the title as one that is a next-gen game, since it released on day one with the PS5, the PlayStation 4 iteration of the game is also available for the same price. Plus, Legion is also a cross-buy game meaning that if you buy it once, you'll own it for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

What's even better about this discount for Watch Dogs: Legion is that it extends to other iterations of the game as well. If you're looking to get the Ultimate Edition, which is typically a bit more costly and includes access to all future DLC for the game, you can get it now for 60% off its normal value -- which equates to it being $47.99.

And if you want to sweeten this deal one step further, Ubisoft is also looking out for those who might not be able to spend the money on Watch Dogs: Legion and has briefly made the game free-to-play. Until tomorrow, March 29th, you can download Legion right now across any platform and try the game out for yourself. If you then decide based on what you have played that you'd like to own the game outright, all of the progress you made during the trial period will transition over to the full experience.

So is this a deal you think you'll take advantage of this week? Or are you going to potentially hold off until Watch Dogs: Legion is even cheaper? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.