Watch Dogs: Legion Going Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Watch Dogs: Legion hasn't even been out for six months yet, but Ubisoft is already going to give players the opportunity to try out the game for free for a limited period of time. While this free trial won't last for long, those looking to give Watch Dogs: Legion a go can hop into the game's futuristic take on London as soon as today.

Starting now on March 25th and lasting until Monday, March 29th, Ubisoft is letting anyone and everyone give Watch Dogs: Legion a whirl via a new free trial. This test period will allow players to try out both the single-player campaign of Legion in addition to the new Online mode that has recently rolled out. In addition, any progress made in this free phase of the game will then carry over to the full retail version of the title if you later decide to buy it.

Play Watch Dogs: Legion with your friends for free this weekend and take back London! Get the game for up to 67% off at select retailers. — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) March 23, 2021

Speaking of which, if you have been looking to pick up Watch Dogs: Legion lately, now might be the perfect time to do so. Along with this free trial, Ubisoft has now marked down the price of Legion across all platforms for essentially the rest of the month. Those on PlayStation and Xbox platforms can pick up the standard edition for 67% off of its normal value. Meanwhile, PC players can add the game to their library at a discount of 50% for all versions. This sale also extends to the Season Pass on PlayStation and PC, with the add-on content being marked down by 25%.

As a whole, this is definitely the best time to try out Watch Dogs: Legion if you have had your eye on the game for quite some time. The free trial will be available this weekend across all platforms that the title appears on which includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Are you going to try Watch Dogs: Legion out for yourself in the coming days? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.