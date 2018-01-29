Save Big on PlayStation VR With ‘Skryim’ and ‘Doom’ Today Only

Today - January 29th - only, you can get a huge deal on the PlayStation VR bundle with Doom. Then you can sweeten the deal even further with Skyrim. Here's how it works:

Monoprice is running a one-day deal on the PlayStation VR Doom bundle, dropping the price to $309.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off the list price, which makes it the second lowest price we've ever seen on that particular bundle. Now, Skyrim VR is also on sale over at Amazon for $39.99, which is $20 off the list price. Put them both together and you'll get the Playstation VR with Skyrim and Doom for $349.99 shipped - which is pretty fantastic. However, you'll need to purchase accessories like the Move controllers separately if you would find them preferable over the DualShock. If that's the case, you'll want to go with the deal below.

If you want the Move controllers, you should go with the deal Amazon has going on the Skyrim PlayStation VR bundle - $399.99 ($50 off). Doom VFR is on sale for $18.99, which brings the total price of both to $419 shipped. The Move controllers are $97 by themselves on Amazon at the moment, so this configuration would beat the Monoprice deal by $28 if the controllers were purchased separately.

"Doom VFR transports you to the UAC facility on Mars and the depths of Hell, as your skills are put to the test through intense combat. Set shortly after the demonic invasion on the UAC's Martian research facility, you are the last known human survivor – until your death. Under a top-secret UAC operational contingency protocol, your consciousness is transferred to an artificial brain matrix. Your designated purpose: restore operational stability and use any means necessary to stop the onslaught of demons."

"A true, full-length open-world game for PSVR, Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year awards, Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and all official add-ons - Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.