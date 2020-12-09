Pokemon 2021 Hints at the Game's Release Date With Good News

Recent job postings seem to hint that the Pokemon Company is about to localize a new video game, and that sounds like very good news for fans hoping for a Pokemon game release in 2021. Recently, the Pokemon Company posted a number of short-term jobs, including several localization jobs involving the translation of "computer game material." One 12-month job notes that "this role is responsible for translating Japanese game text and game related documents into English. Understanding localization processes is essential, and the candidate should have an appreciation for the importance of localization." Other short term jobs include a 12-month contract to localize non-English videos (such as the ones released by the Pokemon Company in Japan to promote upcoming games), and a "bilingual Localization Associate" that will work to localize Pokemon mobile and console games.

The bevy of postings seems to hint that the Pokemon Company is gearing up to localize and release a new Pokemon game of some kind. The Pokemon Company regularly hires localizers for short-term contracts, such as in 2018 when news broke of localizing positions a few months before the announcement and release of the Pokemon: Let's Go games. Localizing usually occurs during the final months of a game's production, and the timing of the job postings certainly seem to hint at a possible Fall 2021 release date. Of course, it's also possible that these job postings have nothing to do with a main series Pokemon game release - after all, both Detective Pikachu 2 and Pokemon Snap are also on the Pokemon Company's release docket.

The Pokemon Company's 25th anniversary is next year, and we already know that the Pokemon Company has big plans. Pokemon confirmed that they would celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary during an announcement on Thanksgiving, and Pokemon Go has already announced plans for a special event that will celebrate the milestone. Rumors abound about plans for next years, but most seem convinced that a remake game of some kind will be released in 2021.