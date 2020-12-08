Pokemon Go Announces Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto Event

Pokemon Go has announced Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto, a new one-day global ticketed event featuring Shiny versions of all original 151 Pokemon. The new event will take place on February 20, 2021 and will focus on the original Pokemon found in Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green, with players trying to catch all 150 Pokemon over the course of the 12 hour event. Players will choose between either Pokemon Red or Pokemon Green at the start of the event, with each experience offering better chances to capture certain Shiny Pokemon or encountering certain Pokemon while using Incense.

The event also comes with two sets of Special Research, the latter of which will culminate in the chance to catch a Shiny version of Mew. Players can also obtain several Pokemon with exclusive moves during the event, such as evolved versions of the Kanto Starter Pokemon with their Community Day moves and Legendary Pokemon with new moves.

A ticket for Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto will cost $11.99. Purchasing an early ticket will also unlock the Special Research for the January and February Community Day events.

Full details about the event can be found below:

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Time and Date

The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event will take place on February 20, 2021 from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. Tickets for the event are available now.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Ticket Bonuses and Features

Players who purchase a Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto ticket will have the opportunity to capture all 150 Pokemon from the original Pokemon games, either by catching them in the wild, attracting them through incense, evolving them, or by battling and capturing them in raids. Players can track their progress through a special progress bar in the "Today" screen.

Additionally, all 150 Pokemon will have their Shiny forms in the game, some for the first time. Players will have a better chance of finding certain Shiny Pokemon depending on which version of the event they're playing through.

Players who purchase a ticket will also get access to two Special Research tasks. The first will culminate with an experience with a "very special" Pokemon, while the second will end with an encounter with a Shiny Mew.

Additionally, players will earn more Candies for catching Pokemon from the Kanto region.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Non-Ticketed Bonuses and Features

All players will see more Pokemon from the Kanto region appearing in the wild and in raids, even if they didn't buy a ticket. Additionally, all players will have access to Timed Research, increase trade distances, and the ability to battle the Legendary Pokemon from the Kanto region in raids.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Red Version vs. Green Version Differences

The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event will have two "versions," offering slightly different experiences for players. Different Pokemon will be attracted to Incense depending on which version they choose, and players will also have increased chances of finding certain Shiny Pokemon depending on the version.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Red Version Exclusive Pokemon and Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Red Version will have the following Pokemon attracted to Incense: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to Incense.

Additionally, players with the Red Version will have increased chances of encountering Shiny versions of the following Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran (F), Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee , Kabuto, and Dratini.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Green Version Exclusive Pokemon and Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Green Version will have the following Pokemon attracted to Incense: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir

Additionally, players with the Red Version will have increased chances of encountering Shiny versions of the following Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Sq uirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran (M), Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Exclusive Moves

During the event, players can obtain the following Pokemon with exclusive moves: