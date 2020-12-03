Pokemon Report Hints at Release Date of Next Mainline Game

✖

A new Pokemon rumor has revealed an alleged release window for next year's mainline game on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, which is rumored to be a remake of a previous game. Last year, Game Freak and Nintendo released the latest mainline Pokemon game, Sword and Shield. This year, it followed this up with two expansions: The Crown Tundra and The Isle of Armor. At the moment, Nintendo and Game Freak haven't announced a mainline game is dropping next year, but that's the expectation, not just because of the plethora of rumors about the next installments, but because this would line up with the release pattern Nintendo and Game Freak have adhered to over the years.

For now, rumors vary on what the games will be, but most agree it will be a remake, with a remake of Diamond and Pearl thrown around almost universally. This latest rumor doesn't reinforce or challenge these claims, but it does provide a release window. More specifically, it reveals the games will release sometime in November 2021.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of Kelios, a prominent Nintendo insider that made a name for themselves for reliable scoops pertaining to Nintendo Directs. Unfortunately, this is all Kelios mentions about the game.

As for the claim itself, there's no way to validate whether or not it's true, but November makes sense given the release timing of Sword and Shield and previous mainline games in the franchise.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While Kelios has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official information, and more importantly, even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. Neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have commented on this latest rumor, and it's unlikely either will, as both have a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety.

