Pokemon Black and White Remakes May Be Happening Soon

A trusted source is now teasing Pokemon Black and White remakes are on the horizon, and both are teasing the same detail about the Nintendo Switch remake. Debuted in 2010 by Game Freak, Pokemon Black and White are the first games of the fifth generation of Pokemon. Released via the Nintendo DS, they are a fan-favorite of many Pokemon fans, partially because of the story they possess, which is a cut above most games in the series. Also unlike most games in the series, they even got direct sequels in 2012 in the form of Pokemon Black 2 and Pokemon White 2.

Considering the trend of remakes of its mainline predecessors, it it not surprising to hear that it is now the turn of Pokemon Black and White. The source claiming this is Pyoro, a prolific source who is not just a Pokemon insider, but Nintendo insider in general. The anonymous X user has a sterling track record when it comes to all things Nintendo.

What has Pyoro heard? Well, they claim to have heard about a Unova-related game last year that has been outsourced beyond Game Freak. The former part is obviously the setting of Pokemon Black and White and its sequel, while the latter part indicates a remake. That said, these things are not explicitly laid out by the insider, who notes they are not overly confident in the information. In other words, take it with a grain of salt. Not only is this information unofficial, but the source itself is not as confident in it as they typically are when they are relaying word of rumors and leaks.

If these remakes are happening, and they seem like a safe bet, they will probably be revealed this year, and will probably even release this year as well. To this end, there is a Pokemon Presents happening tomorrow, February 27. If these remakes are real, this is almost certainly the place they would rear their head, at least if they are happening this year.

As you would expect, Game Freak and Nintendo have not touched this rumor and speculation with any type of comment. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Pokemon coverage -- including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon-related deals -- click here.