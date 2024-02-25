New Pokemon Squishmallow Plush Leaked Ahead of Official Reveal

Pokemon Day is just around the corner, and all kinds of new merchandise is getting revealed to celebrate. Following the reveal of a new Build-a-Bear bundle based on Charizard, a new Squishmallow has also been discovered. This one seems to have been something of an accident, however. It seems that the Walmart website shared a listing for a 10-inch Dragonite Squishmallow, alongside images of the design. That listing has since been removed by the company, but not before it was noticed by posters on the Squishmallows subreddit. The design features Dragonite's iconic wings and antennae, and will cost $14.99 when it does actually release.

Images of the Dragonite Squishmallow can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Pokemon Squishmallow Collection

It remains to be seen whether Dragonite will be available in other sizes. The Dragonite leak comes just a few weeks after the Clefairy and Teddiursa Squishmallows were released at Hot Topic, Amazon, and GameStop (after previously being exclusive to Pokemon Center). Now that the Litten is out of the bag, it will be interesting to see when The Pokemon Company officially reveals the Dragonite Squishmallow. Hopefully fans won't be kept waiting too long!

Dragonite was introduced in the first generation of Pokemon games, which started with Pokemon Red and Green. Dragonite has been a fan favorite ever since, and the Squishmallow should be pretty popular as a result.

Pokemon Day Details

Pokemon Day is an annual event held every year on February 27th. The event is a celebration of the original release date for Pokemon Red and Green in Japan, which came out in 1996. Retailers tend to offer a lot of discounts on Pokemon products, and there are always new announcements to look forward to. In fact, The Pokemon Company has announced a Pokemon Presents livestream, which will take place on Pokemon Day at 6 a.m. PT. We don't know what to expect just yet, but there are no announced Pokemon games scheduled to release this year.

That said, there's been a lot of speculation about what to expect from the livestream! Presumably, there will be announcements related to mobile games like Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon Masters Ex. We probably won't see a whole new Pokemon generation, but fans are expecting to see remakes of either Pokemon Gold and Silver or Pokemon Black and White. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Pokemon Gold and Silver's original release date, so it would make sense given the timing. Pokemon Black and White would also make sense, given that the fourth Pokemon generation received remakes back in 2021. The fifth Pokemon generation should be the next game due for the remake treatment, but fans will have to wait until Tuesday to see if that happens!

