ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for Pokemon Fans

The holiday season is almost upon us, and that means it’s time to start shopping for gifts! Pokemon-themed gifts are always a hot pick during the holidays, but many non-Pokemon fans aren’t quite sure what to get their young Pokemon fanatic or know what’s the perfect gift for that lifelong fan of the franchise. Luckily, ComicBook.com is here to help with a selection of some of the best Pokemon gifts to get this season. Whether you need to know what Pokemon cards to buy or need something for the Pokemon fan who has everything, we’ve got you covered!

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the newest Pokemon games and should be one of the hottest video games this holiday season. Not only are these games the perfect gift for new Pokemon fans who want to play their first game, it’s also a great re-introduction to the franchise for adult fans interested in returning to the franchise after a lengthy gap. These games are available for the Nintendo Switch, and can be purchased on Amazon or any retailer that sells video games.

Nintendo Switch Lite

While a Nintendo Switch is usually $300, Nintendo recently released a Nintendo Switch Lite – a purely portable version of the console that’s still compatible with all Nintendo Switch games. While Nintendo Switch Lite owners won’t be able to play their Nintendo Switch Lite on their TVs, the game is still perfect for the new Pokemon games – as the franchise up until now could only be played on handheld consoles anyways. Plus, there’s a Nintendo Switch Lite that’s decorated with pictures of Zacian and Zamazenta – the two new Legendary Pokemon at the heart of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

You can purchase the Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon or at any retailer that sells video game consoles.

Pokemon TCG Decks

Pokemon cards will be on a lot of kids’ Christmas lists this year, and that usually leads to some confused parents who don’t know what Pokemon cards to get their kids. If your kids are looking to get into the Pokemon Trading Card Game and don’t have any cards, the best place to start is with one or more pre-constructed Pokemon card decks. These decks are made so that you can open up the box, shuffle the deck, and then start playing, and also come with a brief rulebook and a playmat. Be sure to buy two decks, as it takes two decks to actually have a Pokemon card battle.

Pre-constructed Pokemon decks are available on Amazon or wherever Pokemon cards are sold.

Pokemon TCG Boxes

If your loved one already has a Pokemon card collection, then another safe bet is the Premium Pokemon TCG Boxes. Not only do these decks contain multiple card packs, but they also have one or more promo cards that can’t be obtained by opening booster packs. Solid selections include the Pikachu-GX & Eevee-GX Special Collection, the Island Guardians GX Premium Collection, or the Shiny Zygarde-GX Box.

Pokemon Gallery Figures

If you need a cool gift for an older Pokemon fan, we always recommend the Pokemon Gallery Figures. These premium figures show Pokemon in the middle of their signature moves and are great for display. There are nearly 40 different figures to choose from, so there’s sure to be a favorite Pokemon to grab. These are one of my personal favorite Pokemon items (I asked for about a half dozen of these for Christmas) and are available exclusively at the Pokemon Center online store.

Pokemon Sitting Cuties

Another solid choice for longtime Pokemon fans, the Pokemon Sitting Cuties are a line of miniature Pokemon plushes sold exclusively at the Pokemon Center online store. One neat thing about the Sitting Cuties is that they’ve made plushes for all of the original 251 Pokemon – every Pokemon that appears in the first two generations of Pokemon games. If you have a Pokemon fan who has an obscure favorite Pokemon, they’ll probably love a Sitting Cutie – after all, these plushes might be the only piece of Pokemon merchandise featuring their favorite Pokemon.

Detective Pikachu DVD/Blu-Ray

Though it seems like an eternity ago, we actually got a live-action Pokemon movie earlier this year. Detective Pikachu was a cute addition to the Pokemon franchise and featured real life people interacting with Pokemon on the big screen. Detective Pikachu is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray and is an easy choice for someone who loves watching movies and watches Pokemon.

You can purchase Detective Pikachu on Amazon or at any retailer that sells movies.

Pokemon Build-A-Bear

If you want to pick out a Pokemon plush for your loved one, you can’t go wrong with a Build-A-Bear Pokemon. These oversized plushes are both huggable and super soft and come with multiple outfits to dress them up in. You can either take your loved one to a Build-A-Bear store to build their Pokemon in person, or select a Pokemon from their online store. The online versions come with more clothing options than their in-store equivalents, so buying one online might be the way to go.

Pokemon – Original Stitch Shirts

If you want a fashionable Pokemon gift, you may want to check out Original Stitch’s line of Pokemon dress shirts. These shirts are custom-made premium shirts that come in three different patterns. The best part about these shirts are the fabrics – Original Stitch allows you to pick out from over 150 patterns inspired by different Pokemon. You can mix and match fabrics based on your favorites, or based on which fabrics you feel work best together.

You’ll need to order an Original Stitch Pokemon shirt soon, though, as orders take 4-6 weeks to make.

