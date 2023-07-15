Pokemon Leakers Suggest Next Game Will Have Ties to Pokemon Black & White

Several leaks suggest that Pokemon is returning to a popular Pokemon game setting. Over the past several days, the prolific leakers “Riddler Khu” and Centro Leaks have teased a return to Unova, the setting of Pokemon Black and White and their sequels Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. While Pokemon Black and White is certainly next on the list of games that would be remade, both Khu and Centro have suggested that this will be a new game rather than a remake. You can check out Centro’s vague tweets about the subject down below – Khu’s account is locked, but many have “solved” his riddles as being tied to the Unova region.

https://twitter.com/CentroLeaks/status/1679890467176022016?t=ivjlWcp-ow28s29XERWwqA&s=19

https://twitter.com/CentroLeaks/status/1680262952874590210?t=ps5Jwrl3FP_QZz5-9hYOhg&s=19

A return to Unova would make sense for several reasons. With the DLC Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet already leaked, there is a notable lack of “Gen 5” Pokemon compared to other generations. This was similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield’s general lack of “Gen 4” Pokemon, which of course was addressed by the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which was set in a past version of the Sinnoh region.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also the fact that the Unova region generally shares some of the themes found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon Black and White and its sequels have a past/future theme similar to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Centro in particular seems to think that the new games could be set in the distant future, potential with more Iron variant Pokemon similar to what we’ve seen in Pokemon Violet.

In the meantime, players can look forward to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, the first part of which will be released this fall. The DLC will feature at least six new Pokemon and will introduce two new areas to the already wide-spanning game. The first part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC will be released this fall.