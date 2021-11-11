Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets Day One Patch

The upcoming Pokemon games are getting a day one patch that will add some multiplayer functionality and open up the post-game content to players. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company announced that a day one patch for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl would be available to download starting tomorrow. The patch will add communication features for several features, including in the Grand Underground and Super Contest Shows. Players will also need the update to receive special items via Mystery Gift, and visit Ramanas Park after entering the Hall of Fame. Ramanas Park is an area in which players can battle Legendary Pokemon from past Pokemon games and add them to their collection. Several Mythical Pokemon can also be obtained at the park if players have save data from Pokemon Sword and Shield or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee on their Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, future updates are planned to increase the maximum number of players available in the Union Room, as well as add greeting and Capsule Decoration functions. Additionally, future updates will enable Link Trades at the Global Wonder Station (GWS) facility in Jubilife City, as well as Link Battles via the Colosseum function in Pokemon Centers.

While past Pokemon games have received post-launch updates via patches, this is a rare example of a Pokemon game receiving a day one patch. It’s another sign of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as many games have used day one patches to add critical features to the game. In this case, adding communication features and post-game content won’t affect too many players who can’t download a patch immediately, but there will be a few players who will likely be affected by this news.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the upcoming remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which were originally released back in 2006. The game’s are billed as “faithful remakes” of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and retain the same basic plotline and map layouts. However, the game also features some updated content (such as the Grand Underground and Super Contests) as well as quality-of-life improvements used in more recent Pokemon games.

The update will be available starting today. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19th.