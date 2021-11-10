Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Will Have a Legendary Pokemon Park

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will feature a brand new post-game area in which players can catch Legendary Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Ramanas Park, a new area that players can access in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl after they enter the Hall of Fame by becoming champion of the Sinnoh region. The new area contains several rooms with pedestals. When players put special slates into the pedestals (and each slate looks like either a Game Boy or Game Boy Advance cartridge), it will trigger the appearance of different Legendary Pokemon.

Some Legendary Pokemon will appear in both games, such as Mewtwo and Rayquaza. Others are exclusive to certain versions of the game. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond will have Ho-Oh and the Legendary Beasts Raikou, Entei, and Suicune, while Pokemon Shining Pearl will have Lugia and the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

Some non-Legendary Pokemon will also be exclusive to one of the games – Cranidos and Stunky will be exclusive to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, while Shieldon and Glameow will be exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Players will also receive two Mythical Pokemon if they have save data from a previous Pokemon game. Players will receive the Mythical Pokemon Jirachi if they have save data from Pokemon Sword and Shield, and they’ll receive Mew if players have save data from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee on their Nintendo Switch.

Ramanas Park is another bit of new content that will appear in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While the games are billed as “faithful remakes” of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, they contain numerous updates and quality-of-life improvements designed to keep the games feeling like a modern Pokemon experience. Not only do these games use now-standard features like remote Pokemon storage access and Exp. Share at the onset of the game, several classic features like the Underground and Contests have also received overhauls in the new Pokemon games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19th.