Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets a Ton of New Features

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will feature several new updates and brand new features. While the upcoming remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl were billed as "faithful remakes" of the original "Gen 4" games, The Pokemon Company revealed today that the games would have several new features that weren't present in the original games. In addition to using the battle screen from modern Pokemon games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond is also bringing back several popular features from past Pokemon games. Perhaps the most notable of these is the return of Pokemon that follow the player around in the overworld map and wild Pokemon that roam around areas that aren't hiding in tall grass. Trainer customization is also coming back, with players able to select what outfits their character wears.

Additionally, the Underground from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl is returning as the Grand Underground, a revamped area that now extends across the entire Sinnoh region. The Grand Underground will feature Pokemon Hideaways, areas that resemble caverns filled with water or volcanic areas. Some Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can only be found in Pokemon Hideaways. Players can also build a Secret Base within the Grand Underground and fill it with different statues that can manipulate what type of Pokemon Hideaways appear in the Underground. There will also be the option to dig for fossils and other rare items, as well as new Pokemon statues.

Pokemon Contests will also return as Super Contest Shows. Super Contest Shows have three parts - a Visual Evaluation, a Dance Evaluation that features a rhythm-based mini-game, and a Move Evaluation that players can use during the Dance portion of the contest.

Pokemon Seals are also returning in the form of Capsule Decorations. Players can use stickers to customize the effects that appear when Pokemon come out of their Poke Ball. Up to 20 Stickers can be placed on a single Poke Ball.

Multiplayer options in the game include online connectivity for the Grand Underground and the Union Room. These mirror the original online functions of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which were the first Pokemon games with online connectivity.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2021.

