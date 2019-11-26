Pokemon Art Director Shares Extremely Cute Death Stranding Crossover Illustration

Of recent video game releases, there are perhaps none bigger than that of Pokemon Sword and Shield and Death Stranding. Though wildly different, and each for different consoles, there’s been a lot of chatter online about them, with Hideo Kojima fans and Pokemon fans both being heavily represented on social media. So it should really come as no surprise that Pokemon Sword and Shield art director James Turner recently shared a new illustration that combines the two in adorable fashion.

But before we actually get to the art in question, some context: Death Stranding stars Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, and he runs around the United States basically reconnecting the Internet and building roads. (This is a gross oversimplification, but… it’s also not that far from being correct?) This means carrying a whole bunch of stuff, often at once, and he does this by stacking everything on top of each other with the help of a special backpack.

OK, so, the other part of this equation is Wooloo. The goofy sheep Pokemon have amused the Internet since first being revealed, and it’s only strengthened with the release of the game. There’s several instances where one or many Wooloo is a necessary part of Sword and Shield.

And Turner’s art? Turner’s art sticks the two of these things together. You can check it out below:

What do you think of Turner’s art? Have you given both Pokemon Sword and Shield and Death Stranding a try already? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Pokemon Sword and Shield, the first mainline Pokemon games not released on a handheld-only gaming console, is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Death Stranding is now available for the PlayStation 4, and is set to release on PC next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here, and all of our previous coverage of Death Stranding right here.