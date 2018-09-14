‘Pokemon’ Developer Reveals New RPG for Nintendo Switch

While Game Freak has mainly become known for its Pokemon games, it does make other titles, such as Pocket Card Jockey and the overlooked Tembo the Badass Elephant. And now it’s stretching its creative muscles again with an all-new role-playing adventure for Nintendo Switch!

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the developer revealed Town (title pending), a new role-playing adventure where you find yourself facing off against all kinds of monsters in a village. It’s set to release sometime in 2019 with a more elaborate title. You can see the debut footage of the game above.

Here’s the official description of the game, straight from Nintendo: “Game Freak, the developer of the Pokemon series, has created a new RPG for Nintendo Switch. In Town, players must take up arms against invading monsters, all within the walls of a single village. Town launches for Nintendo Switch in 2019.”

Details may be minimal at this point (the game is still in development), but the battle system looks chock full of fun commands, and you can call upon additional villagers to help you out when the situation calls for it, according to the trailer.

“What secret does the village harbor?” the narrator asks. We’re not sure, but we’d love to find out.

As far as responses for the trailer go, there’s a lot of positive buzz from Pokemon and role-playing fans alike:

We’ll see more of Town (and its final title) in the months ahead. Bring it, Game Freak!