Gen 4 Is Trending Following Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Rumors

While rumors regarding a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake have been circulating for quite some time, things seem to be heating up, at the moment. Earlier today, leaker Centro Pokemon reported that the Diamond and Pearl remake will happen in 2021. With this year marking the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, it doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine that the oft-requested remake might finally see the light of day, and it has fans of the fourth Pokemon generation ecstatic, to say the least! As a result of the excitement, "Gen 4" is trending on Twitter at the moment, as fans share their hopes for the game.

