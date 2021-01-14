Gen 4 Is Trending Following Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Rumors
While rumors regarding a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake have been circulating for quite some time, things seem to be heating up, at the moment. Earlier today, leaker Centro Pokemon reported that the Diamond and Pearl remake will happen in 2021. With this year marking the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise, it doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine that the oft-requested remake might finally see the light of day, and it has fans of the fourth Pokemon generation ecstatic, to say the least! As a result of the excitement, "Gen 4" is trending on Twitter at the moment, as fans share their hopes for the game.
It's been a long wait.
Gen 4 remakes oh my god— Tomch (@Tomch546) January 14, 2021
These are happy tears!
theyre making gen 4 remakes finally😭😭— Norberto Flores III (@_NorbertoF) January 14, 2021
For this person's health, let's hope it's real!
If Gen 4 remakes don't happen this year, I'm literally gonna eat my chair— Yonni (@Yonnitheduck) January 14, 2021
Game Freak, make these people happy.
please let the gen 4 remakes be everything i dreamed and more— 🌻 giner ! (@callieicos) January 14, 2021
Well, we did get a Katy Perry/Pokemon crossover this week!
Let Lady Gaga Announce the Gen 4 Remakes!@Pokemon @SerebiiNet @NintendoAmerica @ladygaga https://t.co/NhwSUXFtlo— xoxo, Stella//Winxologia 🏳️⚧️ (@xoxoStelladonna) January 14, 2021
Don't try putting that cartridge in.
It's not working, where are my Gen 4 remakes? pic.twitter.com/gxNJVN3gzZ— Electric (@Bylessth) January 14, 2021
The world needs more Piplup!
best thing is that if gen 4 comes back that means more piplup— american celebrity clark newman (@wondernyanz) January 14, 2021
Some are keeping their excitement in check, however.
I see Gen 4 trending, and I just want to say I ain't getting excited until I see a trailer drop.— WildCard0531 (@card0531) January 14, 2021