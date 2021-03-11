Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes Fan Trailer With Stunning Modern Graphics Goes Viral

✖

Last month, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and while early reception to the remakes has been mostly strong, some fans have been divided on the graphics in the game. Rather than offering a graphic approach similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield, the game will instead faithfully replicate the look of the Nintendo DS original. However, a fan trailer created by Twitter user @Millenniumloops imagines a different approach to the game's style! The trailer has received heavy praise from fans, with some asserting that it's what they would have preferred instead for the upcoming remake.

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

So here it is, after watching the Official remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl I spent the week doing this and reimagine the trailer to how I would have wanted them to be. This is not an actual game. This is a game concept.https://t.co/f9trQu1uyl pic.twitter.com/PHVbCmvfA4 — millennium 𓁹 (@millenniumloops) March 9, 2021

According to their profile, @Millenniumloops is a 3D artist and game designer that dreams of one day working with Game Freak. Since its release earlier this week, the Tweet above has seen over 29,000 retweets and 69,000 likes on Twitter, and the video on YouTube has gotten 20,000 likes. Given the overwhelmingly positive reception, it seems like a distinct possibility @MillenniumLoops could work with Game Freak one day! The artist was quick to point out this is not an actual game in development; this is simply a trailer showcasing the games as they "would have wanted them to be." Graphics do have a way of growing on players, so it will be interesting to see whether fans embrace the look of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as its release window draws closer.

The graphic approach seen in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl might not be what every Pokemon fan was hoping to see, but fans of the Sinnoh region can always look forward to Pokemon Legends: Arceus when it releases next year. The game will similarly feature the region, but it will take place in the distant past. Legends: Arceus will also feature an open-world experience, which some have positively compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

What do you think of the trailer from @MillenniumLoops? How do you feel about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!