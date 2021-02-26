Pokemon Fans Ecstatic Following Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Reveal
Today's Pokemon Presents video presentation revealed Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch, the remake fans have been begging for. It's been a very long wait for fans of the fourth Pokemon generation, but it appears that it will all have been worth it when the new game releases later this year! Across social media, Pokemon fans shared their enthusiasm for the new game. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will actually live up to the hype, but for now it seems like Pokemon fans are quite excited for what the future might bring!
What did you think of today's Pokemon Presents video presentation? Were you happy with today's announcements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl!
Fans like the faithfulness to the original style.
prevnext
im fine with how the diamond and pearl remakes looks. not exactly what id hoped for visually but its nice and faithfull to the orignal games style— animmania (@Animeshowfan) February 26, 2021
They finally got what they've been begging for!
prevnext
diamond and pearl remakes announced that's all im here for— MILF GAMING (@Popp454) February 26, 2021
It's great to see fans so excited.
prevnext
I am crying bro Pokémon Legends and Diamond n Pearl remakes???? Please— keishaᴺᴹ⁷ ❍ (@usagirebirth) February 26, 2021
Some are being cautious in their optimism...
prevnext
Ok I wasn't super excited for diamond and pearl remakes but seeing them have a distinct artstyle instead of sword and shields approach has me cautiously optimistic. If we get an oras level remake I'll be happy.— Samogus (@CharoshiVGC) February 26, 2021
...others less so!
prevnext
DIAMOND AND PEARL REMAKES YES YES YES YES— Xiao Simp (@Novanskeet) February 26, 2021
Challenge accepted!
prevnext
I hope you all know that i am going to complete the diamond and pearl remakes in less than a day— Ben (@DwarfbuttRL) February 26, 2021
Fans are also happy it's not a follow up to Pokemon: Let's Go!
prevnext
YESSSS Diamond and pearl remakes!!! And it’s not let’s go, I’m soo happy!!— Jesse (SunnY) (@SunnYdickins) February 26, 2021
I'd say it was a good day.
prev
diamond and pearl remake AND an open world game… nintendo… thank u— boygenius official (@lucykyl) February 26, 2021