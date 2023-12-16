Pokemon Files Trademarks for Potential European Theme Parks

Pokemon's theme park ambitions could extend past Japan. Earlier this month, The Pokemon Company announced plans to create PokePark Kanto, a new Pokemon theme park located in Tokyo, Japan. Details about this new theme park and what it would entail are scarce, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted more trademarks that could hint at Pokemon's future plans. As first pointed out by Serebii, The Pokemon Company has also filed European trademarks for "PokePark Kalos" and "PokePark Paldea," which could be an indication that The Pokemon Company could plan to eventually expand their theme park plans into Europe. Paldea and Kalos are heavily inspired by Spain and France, respectively.

Serebii Update: Some public trademarks have been filed by Nintendo in Europe for



PokéPark Kalos

PokéPark Paldea



Currently there's no indication on if these trademarks are placeholders or will be used for attractions like PokéPark Kantohttps://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/UHq8hCy8Yy — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 12, 2023

Keep in mind that trademark filings don't necessarily indicate future plans, and it's possible that The Pokemon Company is just claiming placeholders to prevent another company from making a claim. The Pokemon Company has not made a similar filing for a PokePark Unova in the US (Unova is roughly equivalent to New York City and parts of New England), although we'll note that the US's Trademark database is often delayed by several months and that The Pokemon Company already has an existing trademark for "PokePark" in the US.

The Pokemon Company's theme park ambitions follow the success of Super Nintendo World, which debuted at Universal Studios parks in both Japan and the US over the past several years. While The Pokemon Company had its own agreement with Universal Studios in place to add Pokemon characters and attractions to its Japanese parks, it appears to have opted with a different partner for the actual creation of a theme park.