Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Find Meloetta

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest DLC features the return of a catchable Mythical Pokemon. The Indigo Disk DLC features over 200 Pokemon, including unlockable encounters with many Legendary Pokemon. The new DLC also includes another encounter with a Mythical Pokemon, continuing a trend that started back with the release of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Players who purchase the DLC can actually locate Meloetta within Blueberry Academy's Terarium, although they'll have to go through a couple of convoluted steps to find her. It actually took players several days to actually locate Meloetta, which is a testament to just how random her unlock method was.

To find Meloetta, players need to head to the location shown below in the Terarium. Players will be able to see a small cyclone of leaves floating near the outdoor classroom location. Once there, players will need to spin around for at least ten seconds and then switch to their camera mode and turn on the sepia filter. Once the sepia filter is active, they should look around the landscape until they see Meloetta, who appears and starts to sing a concert. From there, Meloetta is able to be battled and caught.

While Mythical Pokemon were originally wholly unavailable in main series Pokemon games, Game Freak has recently shifted its approach to allow players to either encounter or otherwise obtain Mythical Pokemon without an external event. The first Mythical Pokemon to appear as part of the storyline was Deoxys, who appeared as the end-boss of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Since then, at least one Mythical Pokemon has appeared as a standard encounter in every Pokemon game, either via an unlockable event or through some other means. Keldeo similarly appeared as an unlockable Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC The Crown Tundra.