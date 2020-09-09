Pokemon Leaker Drops Major Hint About Next Game

✖

A prominent Pokemon leaker and insider has dropped a major hint about the series' next game, and it sounds like the next release from the franchise is going to be a divisive one, or at least it won't be popular among fans who don't want the series digging up older installments and re-releasing them. The hint more specifically comes way of "Nintend'Alerts," who more or less suggests the next Pokemon game will revisit the catalog rather than expand it.

Over on Twitter, the account noted that the people who've been complaining about the Mario remasters -- in other words, this month's re-release of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy in the form of Super Mario 3D All-Stars -- are going to be even more unhappy once they see what Pokemon has in the chamber.

As you can see, it's a pretty direct hint at either a remake, remaster, or re-release coming for Pokemon, but right now it's unclear this is a game, an expansion, a collection, or something else. It's also unclear if this is referring to the next big game from Game Freak.

Of course, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official information, but when it's coming via translation it's important to remember that meaning and vital context can be lost. Further, even if everything here is 100 percent correct, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Nintendo, Game Freak, of The Pokemon Company -- have commented on this report, and it's highly unlikely any of them will, as all three have a pretty standard policy of not commenting on things of the unofficial variety.

