Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer

A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.

A trailer for the new season can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🌠 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...



12.1.2022 pic.twitter.com/f3nBhamdvG — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 28, 2022

While the trailer explicitly shows Mega Evolutions for the Hoenn starters and heavily hints at the Primal forms for Groudon and Kyogre, there are others that fans could possibly see released this season. Mega Salamence and Mega Rayquaza both debuted in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and both are still missing from Pokemon Go. Since their traditional forms both appear in the Mythical Wishes trailer, it's possible we could see them make their debut this season. For now, fans will just have to settle for the new Mega Evolutions that have been revealed!

Mega Evolutions were first introduced in 2013's Pokemon X and Y, and the concept was expanded upon in 2014's Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. The mechanic hasn't played a role in more recent Pokemon games, but it's been a major part of Pokemon Go over the last few years. As such, a lot of fans seem excited about today's announcement! Players still have a few days left to enjoy the current Season of Light, but things have been drawing to a close with the narrative surrounding Cosmog and its evolutionary forms. Luckily, fans will have something new to enjoy when Season 9: Mythical Wishes begins in Pokemon Go!

Are you looking forward to the new season of Pokemon Go? Are you excited about the arrival of these new Mega Evolutions?