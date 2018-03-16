Venusaur Will Get a Brand-New Exclusive Move in ‘Pokemon Go’

Venusaur will have a never-before-seen move in Pokemon Go as part of this month’s Community Day event.

Niantic just announced that any Venusaur evolved during March’s Community Day event will know Frenzy Plant as its exclusive charge move. Frenzy Plant will be a two-bar charge move attack that has a base damage of 100.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get hyped for #PokemonGOCommunityDay, Trainers! After evolving your Ivysaur into Venusaur during Community Day, your Venusaur will know the exclusive move Frenzy Plant! https://t.co/d9NW6x5gaF pic.twitter.com/oKlu5CKFhC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 16, 2018

While we still don’t know specifics on Frenzy Plant’s animation and cooldown, this should give Venusaur a strong charge attack that refills quickly. That should make it even more useful in gyms, as both an attacker and as an defender. It’s possible that Venusaur will even overtake Exeggutor as the most useful Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

In order to get a Venusaur with Frenzy Plant, players will need to evolve an Ivysaur during the Community Day festivities on March 24th. Community Day will be the only time a player can get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant, and it’s unlikely that any other Pokemon will learn the move anytime soon.

Niantic gave the YouTube channel Trainer Tips a first look at the new Venusaur in action. Frenzy Plant’s animation moves pretty quickly, so players shouldn’t be too worried about slow cooldowns. Notably, it appeared that the Venusaur in the video also had an updated 3D model. Niantic often updates the 3D models of a Pokemon before releasing a Shiny variant, so players are starting to get even more hyped for the event.

As with past Community Day events, March’s Community Day will only last during the following hours:

Asia-Pacific region: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8)

Players will also get double XP during the event, along with the chance to capture dozens of Bulbasaur, a Pokemon that’s uncommon in most areas. With the prospect of a big metagame shake up and several new Shiny Pokemon to find and capture, this could be a great Community Day for Pokemon Go.