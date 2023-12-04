Pokemon Go Accidentally Leaks Community Day Details

Last month, Pokemon Go developer Niantic revealed the dates for all of this season's Community Day events. At the time, no information was revealed about which Pokemon would get the spotlight, but it has since been revealed that Rowlet and Porygon will appear on January 6th and 20th, respectively, while Chansey will appear in an event on February 4th. Oddly enough, that announcement has since been deleted. It is unusual for a whole season's worth of Pokemon Go Community Day announcements to be made at once, so it's possible some kind of mistake was made. For now, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending (another) announcement.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Out of all of these announcements, Rowlet is perhaps the least surprising! After all, this season is Timeless Travels, and the game has been putting a focus on elements that appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Rowlet was one of three starter Pokemon available in that game, alongside Oshawott and Cyndaquil. Those three Pokemon all had unique final evolutions in the game, which will make their debut in Pokemon Go during Timeless Travels. Hisuian Samurott appeared during a Raid Day event on December 3rd, and it seems likely the game will do the same for Hisuian Typhlosion and Hisuian Decidueye. Unfortunately, no further details have been revealed at this time.

In addition to these three Hisuian variants, Timeless Travels will see the debut of at least two new Pokemon. Wyrdeer is the evolved form of Stantler, and first appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This season won't exclusively focus on the Hisui region; the game's current load screen has also revealed that Drampa will be coming soon. A green and white colored dragon, Drampa first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Catch Mastery Event

(Photo: Pokemon)

In addition to the Community Day reveals, Pokemon Go has also announced a new Catch Mastery event set to take place this weekend. The event will begin on December 9th at 10 a.m. local time and will run through 8 p.m. local time. Catch Mastery will put an emphasis on Ice-types, with Snorunt and Bergmite appearing more frequently in the wild. Cryogonal will also be getting a big focus, and players can expect to see it when they complete Field Research tasks. Shiny versions of all three of those Pokemon will be appearing more frequently during the event, adding an extra incentive to participate.

During the event, players can also expect to see special Timed Research, which will focus on catching Ice-type Pokemon. There will be 10 sets of research tasks to complete, and players that finish it all will encounter 40 Cryogonal in total. That sounds like a great way for players to increase their odds of finding a Shiny!

Are you excited for these new Community Day events in Pokemon Go? Do you plan on participating in this weekend's Catch Mastery event? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!